A suspect fired a shot toward a sheriff's deputy early Tuesday morning after evading law enforcement during a high-speed chase.

Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero, 29, of Tyler, is in custody on bonds totaling $4 million after shooting at a Smith County deputy and "barely" missing, according to Sheriff Larry Smith.

The overnight chase began in the Bullard area just before 1 a.m., later ending at an apartment complex on Troup Highway in Tyler.

Smith said when Lizarraga-Romero and law enforcement arrived at the apartments, Lizarraga-Romero ran from his pickup truck and fired a round at the deputy who was chasing him on foot.

“One shot was fired by the suspect and barely missed our deputy,” Smith said. “By the grace of God, he wasn’t hit.”

Lizarraga-Romero was taken into custody without further incident, he said.

No injuries were reported.

A video from the scene shows the deputy continuing to chase Lizarraga-Romero after seeing the shot come toward him. Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that is a testament to the deputy’s commitment to his job of protecting the public.

“If you notice that video, that deputy didn’t slow down once that shot was fired at him. The first thing running through his mind was going to be the danger of the people in that complex,” Christian said, adding that he and the other law enforcement officers on scene continued to chase Lizarraga-Romero without hesitation. “None of them stopped – they kept pursuing that individual. Again, their primary concern is the safety of the innocent people that live in that apartment complex. That just shows the level of commitment that these officers and deputies have to protecting the public in the face of danger.”

The chase began when the Bullard Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle headed south on U.S. Highway 69 heading toward Jacksonville at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, according to Smith. Lizarraga-Romero was pulled over but when a Bullard police sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, he sped away, initiating the pursuit, according to a press release from the Bullard Police Department.

According to Smith, Lizarraga-Romero had two outstanding warrants of assault of a pregnant person and escape in custody, stemming from a March 17 incident. Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. that evening but when Lizarraga-Romero was about to be handcuffed and taken into custody, he fled the scene and warrants have been outstanding since then.

Reaching speeds of at least 100 mph, Lizarraga-Romero led law enforcement on the chase through Jacksonville, back through Bullard then toward Whitehouse when Smith County deputies, Tyler Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol got involved. The pursuit ended at the River Oaks apartment complex in Tyler.

After firing a shot toward the deputy, law enforcement continued to search for Lizarraga-Romero around the apartment complex. Smith said Lizarraga-Romero’s girlfriend, Dayana Briseno, gave law enforcement false information about his whereabouts.

Birseno was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, which is a third-degree felony, and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to Smith, Lizarraga-Romero forcibly entered an apartment where two women and two young children were inside. He quickly left that apartment and barricaded himself inside another apartment within the same complex.

After several minutes of law enforcement commanding for Lizarraga-Romero to exit the apartment, he came outside with the handgun. He placed the gun down and was safely taken into custody around 1:30 a.m., Smith said.

Crime scene unit investigators and detectives continued to work through the early morning hours at the scene, collecting evidence and witness statements.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office expressed its gratitude toward the other agencies who responded.

"We have a great relationship with all the local law enforcement here within Smith County," Smith said, noting Bullard Police Department, Tyler Police Department and Texas DPS were all "there until the end."

The Bullard Police Department also thanked all surrounding agencies involved.

"We would also like to commend the bravery and dedication shown by our sergeant and the officers from surrounding agencies who worked together to get this dangerous individual off the highways and into custody," Bullard PD said in a press release.

Lizarraga-Romero was booked into the Smith County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant along with the previous warrants from March of escape while arrested/confined felony and assault of a pregnant person.

The case remains under an active investigation. Both suspects remain in the Smith County Jail. No further details are available at this time.