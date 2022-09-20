A Tyler man was arrested again this week on accusations of theft of services of two automobile maintenance and diagnostic businesses in the city.
Keshawn Jajuan Henderson was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail on charges of theft of services between $2,500 and $30,000 and a warrant out of Tarrant County. He was being held Monday on bonds totaling $305,000.
A grand jury in February indicted Henderson on the theft charge related to canceling and disputing credit card payments to secure the services of two repair companies, according to the document.
Court documents accuse Henderson of intentionally disputing the transactions to avoid payments with Patterson Chrysler Dodge and Firestone in Tyler.
The services given to Henderson were only provided for compensation, according to court documents.
Henderson was initially arrested in September of this past year before bonding out two days later on a $300,000 bond.