A Tyler man this week was sentenced to life in prison without parole for continuous child sexual abuse.
Buford Dixon, 51, was sentenced on Wednesday in the 241st Judicial District Court in Smith County.
In July, a Smith County jury convicted him after prosecutors proved that he sexually assaulted a child over the course of two years and another child .
Dixon had elected to have the court access punishment prior to being convicted by the jury.
At the sentencing, the court heard testimony from the lead detective on the case, testimony about Dixon's prior criminal history, and an additional abuse victim who had not previously testified.
Dixon was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office in July 2020 Buford Lee Dixon on charges of continuous child sex abuse of child, victim under 14 and sexual assault with child.
The case was investigated by the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Heath Chamness and Bryan Jiral of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Dixon will never be eligible for release or parole.