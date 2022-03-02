A Tyler man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking children into prostitution over a seven-month period.

Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 26, entered a guilty plea Monday in the 7th District Court to charges of trafficking of people, compelling prostitution of a child under 18 and sexual assault of a child, according to judicial records.

He was then sentenced to 40 years for the charges, and he will serve the sentences at the same time.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.

Find our previous coverage here.

Tyler man accused of sex trafficking a minor arrested A Tyler man was arrested last week on accusations of sex trafficking a minor.