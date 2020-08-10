A Tyler man accused of shooting a woman to death and then fleeing from law enforcement early Sunday morning has been charged with murder.
Catalino Marin Jr., 21, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after an hours-long search by law enforcement in connection with the shooting death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21.
He remains in the Smith County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman, later identified as Cruz, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler.
When Smith County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they identified Marin as the homicide suspect. Deputies then learned Marin fled the area driving a Ford pickup in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers with the Tyler Police Department later located Marin’s vehicle crashed and flipped on its side in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in Tyler.
Marin had already fled on foot and authorities continued their search into the afternoon, when Smith County investigators established telephone contact with him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Negotiations were established, and Marin agreed to turn himself in at the 1100 block of North Confederate Avenue in Tyler. Marin was then taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy has been ordered for Cruz. She was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler.