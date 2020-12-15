A Tyler man accused of harming a woman and barricading himself for four hours in a residence Monday afternoon has been charged with family violence assault.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 12300 block of Fannin Parkway at about 4 p.m. in northwest Smith County regarding a report of man assaulting a woman. When they arrived, the woman, who had a visible injury, and her two children, who appeared to be unharmed, exited the home already.
A Precinct 4 deputy constable arrived before the sheriff's office to safely remove the two children from a bedroom window, police said.
Deputies tried to contact the suspect, Bryan Keith Rensberry, 45, but he would not exit and barricaded himself. A perimeter was established, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the location. Rensberry would not come out voluntarily despite communication from the sheriff's office.
A warrant was issued for assault family violence impeding breath with a bond of $750,000.
The sheriff's office later made the determination to put chemical agents into the residence in an effort to coax him outside, the sheriff's office said. Rensberry then emerged from the front door at 8 p.m. Monday. He was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.