A 23-year-old man has been charged with capital murder after a man was shot multiple times to death in a Tyler neighborhood.
Zaccheus Dunn, of Tyler, was arrested on a warrant for capital murder related to the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler, Thursday morning, Tyler police said Saturday.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police public information officer, said the detectives have evidence alleging the fatal shooting happened while Dunn was committing a robbery.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a person can be charged with capital murder if the death occurred in the course of committing or attempting to commit kidnapping, burglary, robbery, aggravated sexual assault, arson, obstruction or retaliation, or terroristic threat.
A capital murder charge means the accused could possibly face the death penalty, if found guilty.
Dunn was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, and he remains jailed on a $700,000 bond.
Police said officers learned Eiglebiger, had been shot numerous times at his residence in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler at 7:30 a.m.
Detective and crime scene investigators determined the death was a murder.
Erbaugh said shootings are not frequent in the Crosby Street area.
He said evidence has led police to believe there was a reason behind the shooting and Eiglebiger’s death was targeted.
The case remains under investigation.
According to Smith County judicial records, Dunn has been arrested in the past for possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon in 2016, 2017 and 2019.