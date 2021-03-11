A Tyler man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman last Sunday.
Juan Salinas III, 23, was charged on Wednesday with aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated assault with deadly weapon and evading arrest.
He was booked into the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $770,000.
According to police, the shooting happened near Canton Street and the intersection of Ardmore Ave at 4 a.m. Sunday, and the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and suffered a non-life-threatening wound.
Police later announced Salinas as the suspect in the case on Tuesday.