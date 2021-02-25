A Tyler man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in which a teen was shot multiple times this week.
Tyler Police responded to the 2200 block of WNW Loop 323 to a shooting Monday afternoon and determined that Christopher Lynch III, 17, of Tyler, and a juvenile were involved in a physical altercation involving several people.
Police said Dejuan Anthony Henley, 23, of Tyler, was identified as the suspect accused of shooting Lynch numerous times. Police said Henley also shot the juvenile in the leg.
Lynch was taken to Tyler Fire Department Fire Station 1 by private vehicle and then to UT Health by EMS. After surgery, he is now in stable condition.
Police charged Henley on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are pending.