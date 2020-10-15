A Tyler man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
Zion Smith, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Tyler Police Department officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Shiloh Pines mobile home park, located at 2525 Shiloh Road in Tyler, at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found the victim shot in their legs multiple times, Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler police, said.
Smith was located and arrested soon after, Erbaugh said.