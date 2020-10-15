DocumentFragment_10994678.jpg

Zion Smith

 Smith County Jail records

A Tyler man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a mobile home park Wednesday night. 

Zion Smith, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Tyler Police Department officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Shiloh Pines mobile home park, located at 2525 Shiloh Road in Tyler, at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the victim shot in their legs multiple times, Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler police, said. 

Smith was located and arrested soon after, Erbaugh said. 

Tags

Reporter

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.

Recommended for you