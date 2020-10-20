A Tyler man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a gas station Monday afternoon.
Robert McKenzie, 48, was charged with robbery and evading arrest after police say he assaulted a clerk and stole some money at the Exxon station on U.S. Highway 69 North and Loop 323, said Andy Erbaugh, public information officer with the Tyler Police Department.
Erbaugh said McKenzie then evaded police officers before he was detained and arrested.
McKenzie remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000.