A Tyler man has been charged with murder after the man he is accused of shooting earlier this month recently died from his injuries.
Tommy Pettigrew III, 21, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force after a warrant was obtained by Tyler Police Department detectives. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
According to the police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Cecil Ave in Tyler on Oct. 11. They found a victim lying in a driveway with a gunshot to the chest, and he was transported to UT Health Tyler in critical condition. The victim was identified as Christopher Bolden, 39, of Bullard.
Through an investigation, Pettigrew was identified as the suspect.
On Oct. 19, Bolden died from his injuries in the shooting, and his family was notified, police said.