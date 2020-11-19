One out of four people was arrested Wednesday for murder in connection with a July 9 shooting at a Tyler residence.
Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, was charged for the shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, 21, of Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Brantley remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
On July 9, McCullough was found unresponsive at a house at 608 W. Vance Street with a single gunshot wound in his chest, and later pronounced dead, police said.
The resident of the home told police McCollough pointed a gun at him, and McCullough was shot after a struggle between the two.
Erbaugh said after further investigation, police officers identified four suspects involved in the shooting, and the United States Marshal Service is working to locate the other three.