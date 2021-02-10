A Tyler man remains in the Smith County Jail charged in connection with a wreck in Tyler last month that left one man dead.
Police documents allege the suspect drove while intoxicated, left the scene and did not attempt to provide medical attention.
Juan Jesus Juarez, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with accident resulting in death after a crash on West Queen Street and North Tenneha Ave. on Jan. 23 led to the death of Marco Antonio Lopez-Penado. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.
Tyler Police said the car traveled south on Tenneha Avenue and drove through an intersection with Queen Street. The vehicle left the roadway and went into a backyard fence of a residence. Two people were seen leaving the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit, the detective saw tire tracks, debris and a deceased man, who was later identified as Lopez-Penado, with blood in the back passenger seat. The detective also found a large hole in the left side of Lopez-Penado's chest and a fence post that penetrated the vehicle's interior from the windshield on the left side of the steering wheel. The edge of the post matched the injury in the deceased's chest.
The officer identified Juarez as the owner of the vehicle involved in the wreck. In an interview with police, Juarez initially claimed his vehicle was stolen and he had punched the window on the vehicle as it drove away. An officer said his story did not make sense, the affidavit stated.
Detectives noticed scrapes and blood on Juarez's hands and wrists and he claimed the injuries came from a woman. He told police that when the wreck happened, he was already walking home. He claimed he was trying to find his stolen car after being at a friend's house. He admitted that they were drinking alcohol, according to the affidavit.
He said he did not report the stolen vehicle because he had bad experiences with law enforcement. Juarez stated "I know I wasn't driving it at the time everything happened" and "I really don't know, I'll be honest because I'm just being straight up". Police said he seemed defensive when asked about his injuries, the document stated.
When searching the car, police found a key fob, Budweiser beer can, a shot glass, an empty liquor bottle and a plastic bag with a green leafy residue, the affidavit read.
Lopez-Penado's father told police he received an brief, odd phone call from Juarez on Jan. 23 after the wreck. Juarez told Lopez-Penado's father that his son was very intoxicated the night before, the affidavit stated.
Police interviewed one of Lopez-Penado's former co-workers, who knew him Lopez-Penado for three years at John Soules Foods. On the night of Jan. 22, Lopez-Penado along with the co-worker and others were at a party drinking shots and beer. The co-worker wanted to leave, but Lopez-Penado wanted to stay and said Juarez offered to give him a ride home. Juarez later said Lopez-Penado stole his vehicle, the affidavit read.
Officers later interviewed a man who said he was in the front passenger seat while Juarez was driving on Jan. 23. The passenger said Juarez and Lopez-Penado tried to fight each other, but they were both intoxicated and he tried to separate them. He said they got back into the vehicle and tried to resolve their issues. The passenger said Juarez drove through a stop sign, continued through the intersection and crashed, according to police documents.
The passenger said he then exited the vehicle and ran. In a statement to police, the passenger described Juarez as intoxicated and distracted while driving, the affidavit stated.