A Tyler man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he used a baseball bat to break into a Walmart and start smashing items.
Enus Lewis, 39, was found at the Walmart, located at 450 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler, early Thursday morning some time after the store closed at 11 p.m. Wednesday with a baseball bat, Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said.
Erbaugh said Lewis used the baseball bat to smash into the door and then he began striking items with the bat.
Police officers arrived and then arrested Lewis on several charges. Erbaugh said EMS responded to the scene to treat Lewis after he cut himself while in the store.
He remained in the Smith County Jail on Thursday with charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, possession of a penalty group one controlled substance, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
Lewis' bonds total $1,255.