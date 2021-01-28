A Tyler man was arrested earlier this month after police documents allege he banged a teenager's head on the wall and trapped others in a bedroom.
Phillip Oliveras was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint of a person under 17 and one count of assault on Jan. 15. He was released from the Smith County Jail the next day. His bonds totaled $300,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, Oliveras a hit and kicked a female. The female was treated and a hospital and released.
The affidavit said Oliveras allegedly said "someone is going to die tonight” if they were going to leave the room and he began searching for his handgun, and he "told them to get on their knees and tell him he was the greatest thing that had ever happened to them," the document stated.
The affidavit said once Oliveras went to sleep, the victims left with assistance.