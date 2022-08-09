Tyler police have arrested a murder suspect after one person was fatally shot and another was injured.
Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, of Tyler, was also shot and treated at the hospital. After he was released, he was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of murder with a $500,000 bond and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, both with a $25,000 bond.
The victim who died has been identified as Horatio Williams, 57, of Tyler. Laray High, 50, of Tyler was injured when he was shot, but has since been treated and released from the hospital.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Morris Street, outside of Pool Hall Domino Club.
Police and crime scene units were on scene investigating for at least a few hours after the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon.
If anybody has any information on this case call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.