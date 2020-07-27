A Tyler man is in the Smith County Jail on aggravated assault charges in connection with a shooting in Flint earlier this month.
Jerry Don Hart, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the afternoon of July 17 after a shooting that morning injured two people, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds at about 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Frederick Circle. Deputies provided aid to the victims until EMS arrived, and both were then taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
The man had multiple gunshot wounds and the woman had a non-life threatening injury to her arm. Both were later released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.
Hart remains jailed with bonds totaling $300,000.