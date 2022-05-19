A Tyler man accused of striking a Smith County sheriff’s deputy with a vehicle while evading arrest was recently sentenced to life in prison.
Ernesto Castellon, 18, was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment on four charges by Judge Reeve Jackson following a hearing in the 114th District Court, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.
Castellon was caught in an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation that included Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and other agencies, the DA's office said. Castellon sold narcotics and automatic weapons to an undercover officer.
Castellon was indicted Aug. 26 on eight charges. He fled in his vehicle from the area of the Pilot Truck Stop, located at FM 14 and Interstate 20, on June 29 when Smith County deputies and investigators tried to arrest him, according to officials.
Smith County investigators were conducting surveillance in the area of the truck stop around 3 p.m. when they saw Castellon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Castellon struck a SWAT Team member and knocked the deputy to the pavement.
Castellon went south on FM 14 toward Tyler reaching speeds over 100 mph. He entered Tyler city limits and continued south on Church Street with deputies close behind in pursuit. As Castellon approached the T-intersection of Pabst Street and Berta Street, a Smith County deputy struck the rear of Castellon’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
He lost control and ran off the road into a grassy area. Castellon was taken into custody without injuries. Police said they found drugs after a search of the vehicle.
The Smith County SWAT Team member was treated at a local emergency room.
He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.6 million.