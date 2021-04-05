A Tyler man accused of striking a bicyclist at a high speed while intoxicated last week was arrested Friday.
Zachary Tatman, 23, is accused of hitting the bicyclist before crashing into a wooded area at Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard around 7 p.m. on April 1.
After receiving treatment at the hospital, Tatman was released and booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
Tatman was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. He was released from the Smith County Jail the same day on a $10,000 bond.
On April 1, the bicyclist was transported to Christus Mother Frances by EMS, and Tatman was transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler. Both involved in the wreck appeared to have non-life threatening injuries at the time, according to Tyler police.
The current condition of the bicyclist is unknown, Erbaugh said.