A Tyler man was indicted by a Smith County grand jury for his alleged involvement in stealing someone’s vehicle and shooting at the car owner.
Jackson Molina, 18, was indicted on Aug. 20 for aggravated robbery in the 241st District Court.
He was arrested on July 30 and remains in the Smith County Jail for the charge on a $200,000 bond.
Molina is accused of being involved in an aggravated robbery on July 11 in the 5000 block of Paluxy Drive. The victim’s Tahoe was stolen around 3 a.m. and he found it on Loop 49 at 6:45 a.m. He followed his vehicle and said the suspects were shooting at him from the Tahoe, according to the Tyler Police Department.
The alleged robbers abandoned the vehicle on County Road 2193 near Rhones Quarter Road and fled on foot. Out of the five suspects, an adult and juvenile were taken into custody on July 11, and Molina was arrested later on July 30.