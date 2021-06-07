A Tyler man was arrested last week on accusations of sex trafficking a minor.
The Texas Attorney General's Office charged Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 25, with continuous trafficking of a person on June 3 in Smith County.
He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond, and later released the next day, according to jail records.
The attorney general's office said Johnson was taken into custody after officers found him with a minor who police believed to be a victim of domestic sex trafficking.
The AG's office said an investigation showed Johnson had been sex trafficking the minor, and he was then taken to the Smith County Jail.
Johnson was arrested while the AG's office worked with the United States Marshal’s Task Force in Tyler.