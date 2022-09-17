A grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of intentionally submerging a 4-year-old in hot bathwater, causing the boy to get third-degree burns on about one-third of his body.
Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted Aug. 11 on a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury. He was arrested May 30 and booked into Smith County Jail on the charge along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation. He remained jailed Friday on bonds totaling $1,100,000.
An affidavit states Child Protective Services in May contacted the sheriff’s office about a 4-year-old that was taken to a Dallas hospital due to severe burns on his lower body. Meekings told the hospital’s medical staff the child had “bumped against a stove where a pot of boiling water was,” according to the document.
Medical staff then told CPS Meekings’ explanation was not consistent with injuries suffered by the child, the affidavit said. Hospital evaluations showed the child suffered third degree burns on 33% to 36% of his body, including the back of his thighs, complete lower legs and feet as well as burns to his right arm, according to the affidavit.
The boy had to be intubated and put on a ventilator because he was given strong medications that could affect his ability to breathe on his own. Medical professionals said the “burns were considered forced immersion with a light demarcation line due to the child’s resistance during the actual event,” the affidavit reads.
The document states the child’s babysitter called Meekings to say the boy had gone to the bathroom on himself, and he had to go clean him. Meekings told detectives he went to the babysitter’s house, placed the boy in the tub, turned on the water on and then went to another room to play video games, according to the affidavit.
Meekings said he heard the boy “hollering” after three to five minutes. He got the child out and realized he was injured, the document states.
When interviewed by detectives, the babysitter’s sister, who was at the house, said she heard Meekings yelling at the boy. She also said Meekings got mad about the boy going to the bathroom on himself, the document reads.
The babysitter told her sister Meekings had “messed up,” according to the affidavit. The sister then told detectives Meekings had burned the child.
On the same day, a Smith County Sheriff’s sergeant arrived on scene to do a temperature check on the water. A thermometer showed the water was 145 degrees out of the bathtub faucet, and once pooled in the bathtub, it was 140 degrees, the affidavit stated.
Meekings is scheduled for trial Nov. 14, according to online records.