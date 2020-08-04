A Tyler man has been charged with arson and evading arrest for allegedly setting a mattress on fire in the yard of a residence and running from authorities.
Xavier Tremayne Harris, 46, was booked into the Smith County Jail with arson and evading arrest Monday night on bonds totaling $3,000.
According to Tyler Police Department public information officer, Harris is accused of setting a mattress on fire, which led to flames spreading to nearby vegetation, at a residence in the 600 block of Dayton Street Monday at 10 p.m.
The Tyler Fire Department and fire investigators responded initially and then called the police department for help.
Officers with the Tyler Fire Marshal's Office tried to arrest Harris for arson, but Erbaugh said Harris ran away.
Harris was then caught by police officers and arrested for both arson and evading arrest, Erbaugh said.