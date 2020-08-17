A Tyler man accused of intentionally setting his residence on fire has been indicted for arson.
David Anthony Sewejkis, 37, caused moderate fire and smoke damage to his house within the 1500 block of Everglades Drive on May 12, according to the city of Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.
Sewejkis was indicted on a charge of arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship during the July 23 Smith County grand jury session.
Tyler firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 7:15 p.m. May 12. Light smoke was reported and the fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived. A mother and her teenage son evacuated without injuries, according to the fire marshal's office.
After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Sewejkis, who also lived in the house.
He was stopped by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and taken to Clay County Jail, according to the fire marshal’s office.
He was later transferred to the Smith County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.