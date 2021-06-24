A Tyler man is accused of sending multiple sexually explicit materials to an underaged girl and requesting inappropriate images from her, according to police documents.
Ariel Cornelio, 24, was charged with sexual performance by a child on June 17 and he remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online judicial records.
According to an arrest affidavit, the detective said screenshots showed about 50 sexually explicit messages sent from a Snapchat, later identified as Cornelio’s, to the 12-year-old girl. Messages also depict the girl, who lives in New Jersey, and Cornelio discussing her age about 10 times.
The document lists multiple times when Cornelio asked for the child for sexually explicit photos and videos of her after he learned of her actual age.
Detectives issued subpoenas for Apple, Snapchat, Verizon, Yahoo and Tracfone to get information that allowed police to track the Snapchat account Cornelio is accused of using to send inappropriate images to the child, according to the affidavit.