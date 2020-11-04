A Tyler man was arrested last week on accusations of exploiting an elderly husband and wife by stealing and pawning off their property last year while working as a caregiver for the husband.
Delbert Simpson Jr., 35, was charged with exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person on Oct. 27 and remains in the Smith County Jail.
Simpson was hired to care for the man, who has Parkinson’s and dementia, at the couple’s residence in the Lindale area since February 2018. The man and his wife are both 68 years old, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The affidavit states a man related to the couple reported to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6, 2019 that he believed someone was stealing from the couple’s home. Later, the man’s wife requested an investigation after noticing more property missing.
A deputy asked the woman to make a list of missing items, and later that month she found the items at local pawn shops. These items included a wedding band and a revolver pawned on July 12, 2019 in Tyler, and a braided necklace pawned on June 5, 2019 in Tyler. The property was pawned to the shops by Simpson, the affidavit said.
Simpson is a convicted felon who previously pleaded guilty and was convicted of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury in 2016, according to the affidavit.
Through an investigation with the sheriff’s office, it was learned that Simpson allegedly went into the home of the couple’s relatives and pawned off their stolen property. Simpson did not have permission to enter their home, the affidavit said.
Simpson is accused of pawning and selling jewelry and firearms taken from the couple’s residence, and he’s also accused of pawning jewelry and tools from their relative’s home. Each time Simpson brought firearms to the pawn shops, he was illegally in possession of firearms, according to the document.
Simpson declined to be interviewed further about the case.
He was also charged with theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $1.5 million.