A Tyler man accused of murdering a mother of four is now asking for a bail reduction.

David Thompson is accused of killing Jaci Wilkerson, 40, on May 25 at a Tyler apartment in a violent attack with a machete.

A grand jury indicted Thompson on the charge in September.

Court documents showed Thompson, who was arrested in May 2022 on the murder charge, is suspected of “striking, cutting and jabbing” Wilkerson with a machete.

According to an affidavit for Thompson’s arrest, responding officers found a bloody scene at the apartment and the weapon that appeared to have been used to kill Wilkerson.

Officers found Wilkerson “lying in a pool of blood,” according to the document.

During a sweep of the apartment, police found “a significant amount of blood” on a pillow at the head of the bed and what appeared to be a black machete covered in blood “lying on the bed,” according to the affidavit.

Thompson was set to be arraigned in February; however, the court date was canceled due to the case being moved to the new 475th Judicial District Court overseen by Judge Taylor Heaton.

Since the move in April, there has also been a Motion to Withdrawal as Counsel.

On April 6, Thompson filed a Motion for Bond Reduction citing several articles of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.

The request states, in part:

“Defendant has continuously canvassed family and friends in an attempt to raise the necessary funds needed for his current bail amount of $750,000 to no avail. He admits that the highest amount pledged thus far is $3,000 and he has secured the promise from a local bonding company to cover the cost a bail requirement up to the amount of $35,000. Additionally, because the defendant has numerous ties to the local community with family and friends, has lived in the area the majority of his life, and his self-surrender to local authorities, he does not pose a flight risk if released from custody.”

However, Wilkerson’s son is speaking out regarding the request for bail reduction.

Chris Moore, who has been vocal regarding the death of his mother, said he felt bail shouldn’t even be an option.

“In my opinion, I don’t believe that bail should be an option for him much less a reduction. He took the life of an amazing woman and orphaned children,” he said. “In my heart, I do not feel that it would be right to grant his request after what he admittedly did to my mother.”

In a previous interview with the Tyler Paper following his mother’s death, Moore said his mother was his best friend and someone he shared everything with.

“My mom was my best friend. Everything I did, every song I listened to, every rude customer I dealt with at work, every Tik Tok I watched; she knew it all,” Moore said. “I would call her late at night when I was driving because I knew that she was the only person that was up that late, and I loved looking forward to every call, every day about everything that had happened.”

Wilkerson has been remembered by her family, friends and co-workers as an empathetic, loving and “truly irreplaceable” woman.

A status hearing is set for the murder case on Tuesday, June 13.