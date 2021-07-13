A Tyler man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Alabama girl he met online in April has been indicted on multiple charges.
Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, was arrested on April 17 for kidnapping, trafficking of a child — engaging in sexual conduct, aggravated sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest.
On June 24, a Smith County grand jury handed down indictments for the kidnapping, trafficking and aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $560,000.
Using an FBI tip, the Tyler Police Department officers arrested Skipworth after locating the child at his residence in the 3600 block of Woods Boulevard in Tyler around 5 p.m. April 17. The girl was then returned to her family.
An arrest affidavit states the girl's family reported her missing April 15 to their local police department. By tracking her phone, officers determined the girl left her residence around 5:30 a.m. April 15 and her phone was traveling with another phone number that was later determined to be Skipworth’s number.
Later on that same day, the girl's phone stopped transmitting data. But through tracking, the FBI determined Skipworth’s number left his residence on the evening of April 14 and arrived near the girl’s residence at 5:30 a.m. April 15, the affidavit stated.
The FBI then tracked Skipworth’s number to Tyler near his residence before 4 a.m. April 16, according to the affidavit. The information leading to the Woods Boulevard residence was relayed to the FBI Tyler office.
When police officers and FBI agents came to the home, Skipworth's father said his son traveled to Alabama and back within the last week, and he was adamant that a 13-year-old girl was not inside his home. The father identified the phone number they tracked to Tyler as his son’s, the affidavit stated.
When Skipworth came out of his room, he was uncooperative and upset his family let investigators in their home. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Skipworth tried to bite an officer, but no one was injured.
The affidavit stated Skipworth confirmed the girl was inside his bedroom, and she came out of the room “visibly shaken.”
During an interview with police, she said she met Skipworth online and they agreed to meet in person. While she was willing to go with Skipworth at first, about 30 minutes after leaving her residence, she asked him to take her back home. He refused and he also told her to dispose of her phone to avoid tracking, the affidavit stated.
The girl claimed Skipworth attempted to touch her inappropriately during the car ride, but she stopped him. Once at Skipworth's residence, she made several requests to go back to Alabama, but Skipworth denied the requests. She said Skipworth held her down and prevented her from notifying her parents, the affidavit read.
On April 18, the girl accused Skipworth of several acts of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child while she was in his Tyler residence bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Skipworth told police he knew the girl for a week through Instagram and Discord. He admitted to laying down with the girl to rest in the vehicle, but he denied any inappropriate interaction, the document stated.
Skipworth acknowledged that he kept the girl in his room. He said the girl told him he was homesick several times, and he made promises to take her home, the affidavit read.
No court dates have been set regarding any of these charges.