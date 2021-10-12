A Tyler man accused of tying a woman to a tree and raping her in the woods rejected a plea deal of 45 years in prison Monday afternoon.
Michael Ray Timmons, 49, is charged with aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
The Smith County District Attorney's Office offered a plea agreement of 45 years in prison for each charge in the 7th District Court. Each of the sentences would have run concurrently.
Following the rejection of the plea, Timmons was placed on the docket for a jury trial. According to the court, the docket has become longer due to the delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.
An arrest affidavit states the woman told police Timmons tied her up to a tree and sexually assaulted her.
She said she was duct-taped around her wrists to the tree and then raped. She was also tied up with a blue rope and said she was struck with an object over the head. Police found a broken broom handle with duct tape nearby, the affidavit read.
The woman described Timmons as someone she dated for a few months, but their relationship ended when he “violently assaulted her” last year, the document stated.
She told officers she moved away but started talking to Timmons a couple of weeks before the incident, according to the affidavit.
The document states the woman and Timmons were leaving an abandoned church when he struck her in the face with a candle and made her move to the wooded campsite, where they stayed for three days.
She told investigators Timmons did not allow her to wear clothes and "he began to abuse her and tell her that he was going to kill and burn her" in addition to threatening her family, the affidavit said.
The woman said after the assault she suggested to Timmons they clean up and charge their phones. When they got close to a store, she ran from Timmons and into the store asking for help, according to the affidavit.
Timmons has been in the Smith County Jail since March 12 on bonds totaling $1 million.
His criminal record in Smith County dates back to 1996 when he was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and burglary. In 2003, he was sentenced to 10 years for stalking and assault causing bodily injury family violence (enhanced). In 2011, he pleaded guilty to the terroristic threat of a family or household member and was sentenced to just under a year of confinement, according to online judicial records.