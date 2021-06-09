A Smith County grand jury handed down multiple indictments for a Tyler man accused of tying a woman to a tree in a wooded area and raping her.
Michael Ray Timmons, 49, was indicted on May 6 for charges of aggravated kidnapping/ sexual abuse, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction in the 7th District Court.
He was arrested on March 12 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman in the hospital told police Timmons tied her up and sexually assaulted her, and she described the wooded area where the alleged assault occurred to officers.
The victim said she was duct taped around her wrists to the tree and raped. She told police she was tied up with the blue rope that officers found at the scene. Officers also found a roll of duct tape in the wooded area. She said she was struck by an object over the head, and police found a broken broom handle with duct tape on one end in this encampment, according to the affidavit.
She identified Timmons as the suspect and someone she dated for a few months. She said the relationship ended when he “violently assaulted her” last year, the affidavit read.
The victim told police she moved away and couple weeks ago she started talking to Timmons again and moved back to Tyler to be with him. She said they were leaving an abandoned church when he struck her in the face with a candle. He then made her move her belongings to the wooded campsite, which she said they were at for three days, the affidavit stated.
She told police she “was not allowed to wear clothes” and “he began to abuse her and tell her that he was going to kill and burn her.” She also said he threatened to do things to her family, the affidavit said.
After the alleged assault, the woman said she suggested to Timmons they should clean up and charge their phones. Once she got close to a store, she ran away from Timmons and into the store asking for help. Those at the store said they saw a man running from the location where the victim asked for help.
Timmons’ criminal record in Smith County dates back to 1996 when he was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and burglary. In 2003, he was sentenced to 10 years for stalking and assault causing bodily injury family violence (enhanced). In 2011, he pleaded guilty to terroristic threat of a family or household member and was sentenced to just under a year of confinement, according to online judicial records.