A Tyler man accused of having sex with a dog is facing a bestiality charge.
Daniel Wayne Rice, 38, was indicted Aug. 27 for bestiality by a Smith County grand jury in the 114th District Court. He was arrested for the charge Aug. 13 and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he remains on a $150,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a woman allegedly found videos of Rice naked and on his knees following the family dog around the living room. She later informed a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she had video evidence and on Aug. 11 she delivered her phone with the videos to the sheriff’s office.
The woman told the deputy she had a camera in the living room to watch her children while she was away. On Aug. 5, she saw notifications of movement on camera, and when she returned she saw the videos of Rice naked in the living room, the affidavit stated.
On Aug. 12, the deputy saw the video of Rice wearing only underwear and talking to the dog. He then took his underwear off while talking to the dog. The dog ran out of the room, but Rice was seen grabbing the dog by its collar and pulling the animal to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Rice then participated in graphic acts that, according to law, constitute bestiality.
The dog could be heard whimpering and whining in the video, while Rice told the dog “SHHH,” the affidavit said.