A Tyler man indicted for possession of child pornography is accused of having about 3,500 of the pornographic files on his phone.
James Edward Clement, 38, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on Aug. 6 for the charge after being arrested on July 9. He remains in the Smith County Jail with a $300,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Google. After an investigation into IP addresses to locate the source of the alleged child pornography possession, law enforcement located Clement at his girlfriend's apartment.
When police spoke with Clement, he told them he would "never hurt a kid" and said he was a victim of child abuse. He became emotional when mentioning the abuse. Clement said his drug abuse had a lot to do with viewing child pornography and he spoke vaguely about viewing images while under the influence of methamphetamine, the affidavit stated.
Through forensic examination, police found thousands of images meeting the definition of child pornography on Clement's cell phone, according to the document.
While on the phone with police, Clement said he was willing to take full responsibility for everything. He said no one knew about him viewing child pornography until the police came to his residence. Clement said he started viewing the child porn a couple years ago, the affidavit read.
Clement has an arraignment hearing scheduled for this Friday and a plea docket agreement set for Oct. 15, according to online judicial records.