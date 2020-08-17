A Smith County grand jury handed up an indictment for a Tyler man who police say filmed a fire at his neighbor’s outbuilding on Facebook live and threatened to burn it down.
Charles Woo Pak, 42, was indicted on arson of a building during the grand jury session on July 23. He was arrested May 18 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a Tyler Police Department investigation showed Pak posted several Facebook live videos on May 14 documenting the fire on top of his neighbor’s backyard outbuilding.
Pak films himself from his property reaching over his fence watching the fire. When the video pans over, a bottle with a rag inside and a liquid spilled across the exposed wood material on the outbuilding are visible, according to the affidavit.
As the fire grew, Pak was seen in his video walking from his house to spray water twice in the area of the fire next door. The second time he sprayed water directly at the source of the fire, the affidavit states.
Just after midnight on May 15, Pak films from inside his residence and points over his shoulder saying, “See this stupid (expletive) over here, I’m about to burn their (expletive) house down.”