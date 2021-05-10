A Tyler man accused of driving while intoxicated during a crash that killed a person has been indicted.
A Smith County grand jury handed up an indictment for Juan Jesus Juarez, 22, on an accident resulting in death in connection with a crash on West Queen Street and North Tenneha Ave. on Jan. 23. The crash led to the death of Marco Antonio Lopez-Penado.
Juarez, 22, was arrested on Feb. 2 with accident resulting in death, and he was released from jail on April 14. He was indicted on March 25 in the 7th District Court.
Tyler Police said the car traveled south on Tenneha Avenue and drove through an intersection with Queen Street. The vehicle left the roadway and went into a backyard fence of a residence. Two people were seen leaving the scene. Police documents state Juarez did not seek medical attention and left the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit, the detective saw tire tracks, debris and a deceased man, who was later identified as Lopez-Penado, with blood in the back passenger seat. The detective also found a large hole in the left side of Lopez-Penado’s chest and a fence post that penetrated the vehicle’s interior from the windshield on the left side of the steering wheel.
The officer identified Juarez as the owner of the vehicle involved in the wreck. In an interview with police, Juarez initially claimed his vehicle was stolen and he had punched the window on the vehicle as it drove away. An officer said his story did not make sense, the affidavit stated.
Detectives noticed scrapes and blood on Juarez’s hands and wrists and he claimed the injuries came from a woman. He admitted that they were drinking alcohol, according to the affidavit.
Police found a key fob, a Budweiser beer can, a shot glass, an empty liquor bottle and a plastic bag with a green leafy residue inside of the vehicle, the affidavit read.
Police interviewed one of Lopez-Penado’s former coworkers, who knew him for three years at John Soules Foods. On the night of Jan. 22, Lopez-Penado along with the coworker and others were at a party drinking shots and beer. The coworker wanted to leave, but Lopez-Penado wanted to stay and said Juarez offered to give him a ride home. Juarez later said Lopez-Penado stole his vehicle, the affidavit read.
Officers later interviewed the man in the front passenger seat while Juarez was driving on Jan. 23. The passenger said Juarez and Lopez-Penado tried to fight each other, but they were both intoxicated and he tried to separate them. He said they got back into the vehicle and tried to resolve their issues. The passenger said Juarez drove through a stop sign, continued through the intersection and crashed, according to police documents.
The passenger said he then exited the vehicle and ran, the affidavit stated.