A Tyler Legacy High School student has died after a Friday night crash in which a 24-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault.
Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler was booked Saturday morning into Smith County Jail, according to jail records.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh confirmed Tuesday that the victim in the crash, 17-year-old Lilly Thornburgh, died Sunday from injuries in the crash.
Officers responded at about 11:50 p.m. to the wreck in the 2800 block of South Broadway Avenue. According to Erbaugh, a pickup driven by Charles headed north on Broadway struck the rear of a pickup driven by Thornburgh.
Thornburgh was taken to UT Health where Erbaugh said she later died.
Charles was also taken to UT Health and was later arrested and booked on a charge of intoxication assault.
Erbaugh said detectives and accident investigators are working the case and that charges of intoxicated manslaughter are now pending for Charles. Bond on the intoxication assault charge is set at $200,000.
The Tyler Legacy Band Booster Club Facebook group on Saturday encouraged people to pray for Thornburgh.