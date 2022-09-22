A jury on Wednesday sentenced a Tyler gang member to 45 years in prison on a drug charge involving "drug dealer amounts" of cocaine.
Damonte Deandre Shears, 33, has been in Smith County Jail since his April 2021 arrest on several drug charges along with a charge of evading arrest or detention. The jury found him guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, according to a statement from the Smith County District Attorney's Office.
According to evidence presented in court, Shears "discarded a large amount of Crack Cocaine and ecstasy while running" from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.
According to the statement, detectives said the quantity dropped by Shears was “consistent drug dealer amounts and not personal use.” The amount dropped had a value of $10,000, the release said.
"Shears made his living selling poison and profited from the addiction of others," Assistant District Attorney Emil Mikkelsen told the jury, according to the statement.
Shears was identified as a ranking member of the Rollings 60s Neighborhood Crips through social media posts, and a gang expert's "prior knowledge of Shears."