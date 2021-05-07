A Tyler man, who is involved in a criminal street gang, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for injuring two police officers and trying to take one of their weapons.
Anthony Bendy Jr., 35, was found guilty of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance with a deadly weapon and then sentenced by a Smith County jury.
Prosecutors Noah Coltman and Emil Mikkelsen presented evidence showing Tyler Police Department officers stopped Bendy on May 1, 2020 for a traffic offense, and an officer noticed a jar of marijuana in the back seat of the vehicle.
After another officer arrived, Bendy was asked to step outside of the vehicle for a search of the vehicle. Bendy grabbed the bag out of the vehicle that officers later learned contained methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, other drugs, a handgun, digital scale and over $1,800 in cash, according to the Smith County District Attorney's Office.
The DA's office said Bendy began to fight with the officer. He struck one of the officers in the face and slammed the other on the pavement, causing a concussion and two broken ribs to the officer.
Bendy also tried to take the injured officer’s weapon, but he wasn't able to. Bendy fled officers on foot and escaped. Four days later, Tyler Police Department detectives and the Texas Department of Public Safety lured Bendy to a hotel to arrest him by posing as an interested woman on Facebook, according to the DA's office.
The jury also heard evidence concerning Bendy’s four prior felony convictions, lewd behavior directed at female jailers and his longstanding membership in a criminal street gang. He will be eligible for parole in 22.5 years.