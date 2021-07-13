A Tyler father was recently indicted on an injury to a child charge in connection with his daughter having her feet amputated due to severe frostbite.
A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for Glenn Caldwell, 45, for an injury to a child/disabled person charge on June 24, according to online judicial records.
He was arrested on April 20 for accusations of not seeking medical attention for his 17-year-old daughter until nearly a week after he noticed she had frostbite in February.
He has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $250,000 bond.
An arrest affidavit states Caldwell noticed his daughter’s feet were “swollen, purple and bleeding” and she complained about her feet hurting on Feb. 23 or 24 after the snow and ice from the winter storm melted. He told police she would wake him up in the middle of the night because of her feet pain.
A Child Protective Services report was made on March 2 with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office involving a possible child abuse case. Health care professionals with UT Health Tyler told CPS about a 17-year-old girl with a disability who was taken to the hospital for severe frostbite to both feet.
The sheriff's office reported both of her feet had to be amputated due to frostbite. The teen was previously diagnosed with a mental developmental delay and an intellectual disability.
Caldwell failed to seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1 after she suffered from extreme frostbite on both feet for at least five days, according to police.
In the affidavit, detectives write that Caldwell said he went without electricity for two days during the winter storm from Feb. 15 to 19, and his daughter wore shoes without socks. He told investigators he could not make her wear socks.
Caldwell said he saw blood coming from his daughter’s bedroom leading to the living room and bathroom, and he knew the blood was coming from the girl’s feet, according to the affidavit.
He didn't take his daughter to the doctor until Feb. 28, and Caldwell said he had been “putting it off, and putting it off,” and said he "could not do that anymore,” the affidavit read. Caldwell said he didn’t take his daughter to a family doctor, and claimed he was trying to find a physician, the document stated.
According to the affidavit, Caldwell's daughter slept in the living room and used the electric oven for heat, while Caldwell and his son used electric heaters in their rooms for heat.
When detectives came to Caldwell's home, police noticed there was no running water and no food in the home on March 3. The officers found blood on the girl’s bed, sheets, door and its frame, and a trail of blood throughout the residence, the affidavit stated.
No court dates have been scheduled in this case.