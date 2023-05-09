Five minutes felt like forever for Tyler resident Toshya Isom and her family when a gunman opened fire Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlet.
"I remember covering my grandbaby with my whole body and … putting my head over my mama's head because I'm thinking the bullets are coming closer. They're coming. They're coming," Isom said. "They're never stopping. It's like a warzone."
Four generations of Isom's family were in the Dallas area for a Mother's Day shopping spree. They were enjoying a beautiful spring day together at the mall and were seconds from buying ice cream when the shooting began.
"You heard pop, pop, pop. Everybody stood still for a moment," she said. "Then we all took off."
Isom's daughter Dezhane Tomsdixon, 29, took cover with her 7-year-old daughter, and Isom got down on the ground in the middle of the sidewalk and shielded her 73-year-old mother and 8-year-old granddaughter.
Tomsdixon was hiding behind a trash can when she saw the gunman and yelled for everyone on the ground to get up and run.
"It was never gonna stop until somebody stopped him," she said. "Smoke was all around. That's how close it was. It was just horrible."
Isom prayed to God that no one would lose their life.
"I'm saying, Lord, if he shoots them, he won't shoot them in the head. Maybe the foot, maybe the leg, but I will cover them. I was praying, just calling on Jesus," she said. "I go from seeing a baby laughing, excited for ice cream, to three minutes later calling on God."
Her family would've been directly in the gunman's path if they didn't stop for ice cream, she said.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, is identified as the man who shot and killed eight people and injured seven before police killed him. Investigators found several handguns, long guns and ammunition inside Garcia's vehicle at the scene of the shooting, according to a search warrant obtained by WFAA, as reported via CBS19.
"The type of weapon that young man had, I don't know why anybody should have a right to have anything like that. That's where it goes too far," Isom said. "When you carry a weapon like that, you have the intent to wreak havoc. That's the weapon where you are looking to take as many as you can, and you are willing to go out in a blaze. That's pure evil."
The family is now working toward healing from the traumatic incident. The children are taking time off school and seeing counselors to recover from the situation.
"We have to move on," Isom said. "I know we must keep moving and can't allow evil to prevail."
Allen Premium Outlets is located 30 miles away from Dallas and less than 100 miles from Tyler remained closed Monday. Hundreds of shoppers who were at the scene were escorted out by authorities Saturday.
Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday evening released identities of the deceased victims, including an 11-year-old girl from Sachse; an 8-year-old girl from Sachse; Kyu Song Cho, 37, of Dallas; Cindy Cho, 35, of Dallas; a 3-year-old boy from Dallas; Christian LeCour, 23, of Nevada, Texas; Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, of Dallas; and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, of McKinney.
Saturday’s shooting was the second-deadliest in the country in 2023, behind a January shooting at Monterey Park, California, ballroom that left 12 dead.