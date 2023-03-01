A Tyler employer has been sentenced to four years' deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to using a video camera to record an employee as she changed clothes in the workplace bathroom.
Michael Blundell, 48, of Bullard, was charged with invasive visual recording October 2021. He was later indicted last November and entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, according to Smith County judicial records.
Following his guilty plea, Blundell was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication probation, records show.
