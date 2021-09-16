A Tyler attorney was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for withholding taxes from his employees and using the money for his personal expenses.
John Bennett White IV, 61, who pleaded guilty to failure to pay employment taxes on Feb. 1, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
White was an attorney and firm manager for J. Bennett White, P.C. in Tyler, where he had a large amount of control over the finances of the firm. He had duty to account for and pay over the employment taxes on behalf of the firm’s employees to the IRS, according to information presented in court.
From the second quarter of 2007 to the fourth quarter of 2015, White made “sporadic and partial efforts to pay his firm’s employment tax liabilities.”
“Although Mr. White withheld payroll taxes from his employees’ paychecks, he spent the money on himself rather than pay it forward to the government,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Mr. White also concealed assets in the names of other people and altered the law firm’s books to hide his fraud, all to the detriment of his honest, tax-paying, fellow Americans.”
For multiple quarters, White withheld employment taxes from employee wages but he failed to pay those trust fund taxes to the IRS.
He paid the full amount to the IRS for 24 out of 38 quarters. He made 10 partial payments and no payment for seven quarters, according to the court information. White caused a tax loss of over $300,000. He used the tax money to pay other creditors and his own personal expenses.
The IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker prosecuted the case.