A Tyler man who is a member of the white supremacist organization Aryan Circle pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in the violent assault of man in 2016.
Rodney Shane Holt, aka “Turbo,” 48, of Tyler, pleaded guilty recently to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. Holt committed the assault as part of his Aryan Circle membership, a gang that operates in Texas and other states.
According to the court information, Holt's actions included planning and participating in the events surrounding a violent beating of another AC member who wanted to switch his gang affiliation to a different gang. Holt and other AC members carried out the attack to remove the AC member from the gang because switching gangs violated AC’s rules.
Holt was also involved in several sales of high caliber firearms to convicted felons.
AC is a violent, white supremacist organization that began in the Texas Department of Corrections and operates in federal prisons across the country, as well as outside prisons in states including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri.
A sentencing date has not yet been set. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors.