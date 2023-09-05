Tyler police respond to shots fired call downtown
Tyler Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the downtown square over the weekend, authorities said.
According to Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler PD, a shots fired call came in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We didn’t find anybody shot or any vehicles shot,” Erbaugh said. “A person was contacted who said he was involved and said the suspect whom he did not know pulled a gun on him, they struggled and the gun went off, not hitting anything.”
The suspect is unknown at this time.
Suspect in custody after barricade situation
Mark Tyrone Johnson, 55, of Tyler, was transported to the Smith County Jail after barricading himself in a house in the 3100 block of West Jackson Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office had an escape warrant out for Johnson’s arrest when a Tyler PD officer located the suspect, who ran inside a house.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service task force tried to serve a warrant around 9:45 a.m.
“He had barricaded himself inside the house, so he was not coming out,” Erbaugh said. “Because it’s a felony warrant, and we did not know if he was armed, our SWAT team and negotiators came out.”
The SWAT team and negotiators used several techniques to get Johnson out of the house without incident. After using tear gas to take the suspect into custody, Johnson was seen by emergency medical services and transported to jail.
The home Johnson barricaded himself in was near a school. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said the Early College High School and RISE Academy campus was under a “secure” status for a brief time. This means all doors were locked and visitors could not come onto campus. That status was later lifted, and operations resumed as usual.
Tyler police: Man dead in hit and run
A Tyler man has died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend and police are seeking the suspect.
William Eric Haisler, 37, died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car, Tyler Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Tyler police responded to a pedestrian hit and run at E. Gentry Blvd and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Police found a man lying in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored sedan, police said.
People with any information on this case can contact Det. Gavin Kirkhart at 903-535-0194.
1 dead after wreck on Toll 49 at Hwy. 31
SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead after after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened on Toll 49 at Highway 31 West. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital in Tyler, and the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man hospitalized after shooting near Jungle Club
The Smith County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that a man was in stable, but serious, condition after a shooting near the Jungle Club.
Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies responded around 3 a.m. to the 12500 block of Hwy 31 West, near the Jungle Club. When deputies arrived, they were informed that a single male victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by private transportation.
Smith County Investigators responded to the crime scene, as well as UT Health in Tyler, though the victim was unable to be interviewed due to the extent of his injuries. He was in stable but serious condition.
Christian said the investigation remains active and that more information will be released as it becomes available. He indicated the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.