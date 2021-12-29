People headed into Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon had the chance to have a hands-on lesson about the importance of not drinking and driving.
The Texas Department of Transportation's traveling video exhibit featuring a driving simulator that shows how impaired a person is after consuming alcohol came to the mall as a part of its "Drive Sober. No Regrets." initiative.
Reneé Darnell was one of several people headed into the mall that participated in the drunken driving simulator. She said she's always cautious when it comes to drinking alcohol and going out.
"If I'm the one driving, I don't drink at all. If I'm not driving, I just have one (drink)," Darnell said. "I'm just very careful."
For New Year's Eve, she said her family often just stays at home. She suggested those who are too impaired to drive should call a taxi.
Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler District, said in 2020 across Texas, there were 23,000 DUI-related crashes, including 963 that were fatal.
"We always say one death is too many," Williford said. "Drunk driving is preventable."
In the Tyler District, which includes eight East Texas counties, there were 63 DUI-related crashes, including six people who died, he said.
The district contains Smith, Anderson, Gregg, Rusk, Wood, Cherokee, Henderson and Van Zandt counties.
Robert Santiago, outreach manager for "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign, said the purpose of the driving simulation booth at the mall was to show the dangers of driving intoxicated, especially during the holiday season.
"At all these events, people have drinks and what we want them to do is use the easily found alternative ways home," Santiago said.
He said some of the ways include having a designated driver who has not had any alcoholic drinks, using ride-share services or taxis, calling a friend or staying in one place.
"There's just so many ways," Santiago said, adding that people can use soberrides.org to find the same methods of getting home.
He also emphasized the importance of planning ahead to get home safely.
A video wall at the booth featured stories of drunk-driving crashes and how to stop those wrecks from happening.
Santiago noted somebody dies daily on Texas roads because of intoxicated driving, and Saturday nights are the most dangerous.
In addition to the driving simulation, people could also use goggles that blurred vision and give an illusion of being drunk. Those who participated in the driving simulation received a $25 Uber gift card to discourage intoxicated driving.
Tyler Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said drunk driving happens every holiday, but the increase is not typically a dramatic one because people are aware that officers are out patrolling.
Roberts & Roberts law firm has also partnered with Tyler Car Service to give Tyler and Longview residents free rides home through Jan. 1. Randy Roberts, one of the law firm’s co-founders, started the annual campaign titled, “The Ride is on Us,” over 15 years ago in Tyler.