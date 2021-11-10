Two Tyler men have been indicted on capital murder charges in connection with a robbery that left a man shot to death at a residence in May.
Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, and Zaccheus Dunn, 23, were charged in the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, who was found dead in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
Police said officers learned around 7:30 a.m. May 13 that Eiglebiger had been shot numerous times at his home. Evidence led police to believe Eiglebiger’s death was targeted.
Scroggins was indicted Oct. 7, while Dunn was indicted July 8. The men remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail each on $1 million bond.
Dunn was arrested May 14. Scroggins was named a suspect in June and evaded police for more than a month before his July 25 arrest. A group of agencies worked to arrest Scroggins after he was placed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.
DPS said Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 after he violated his parole and left his last known address in Tyler. His criminal history includes convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.
According to Smith County Jail records, he was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for assaulting a public servant. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years of community supervision.
Dunn has been arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in 2016, 2017 and 2019, according to jail records.