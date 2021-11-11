Two Smith County constable employees have been charged with accusations of abusing the authority of the constable's office and theft.
Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were both charged with abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. The Texas Rangers made the arrests Wednesday and both were released on $30,000 bonds each.
Banks, 42, of Tyler, was charged with property theft between $750 and $2,500 by a public servant, while Holman, of Jacksonville, was charged with property theft between $750 and $2,500 (enhanced).
Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor Harris on Thursday said he had no comment at this time regarding the arrests.
The Tyler Paper has also reached out to Banks and Holman's direct phone numbers at the constable's office. Court documents related to Banks and Holman's arrests have also been requested.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said the DA's office said the Texas Rangers' investigation is ongoing and his office cannot comment at this time.