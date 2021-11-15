Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a bomb threat against Mineola High School.
Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said on the district's Facebook page the school's police department charged two people with third-degree felony terroristic threat after the bomb threat made Thursday against the school.
The two people were booked into the Wood County Jail, Mize said.
In a post on Thursday, Mize said just after 10 a.m. a caller notified the high school office staff about a bomb threat on the campus.
Staff and students were evacuated from the building and first responders conducted a thorough search, Mize said.
After determining the building was safe, he said students and staff were allowed to return for instruction.
He also thanked the Mineola ISD Police Department, Mineola Police Department, Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and the Wood County Sheriff's Office for assisting during this investigation.