Two East Texas men accused of being involved in a gun battle on a July weekend near Van have been indicted.
Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, and Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, were indicted during an Oct. 14 grand jury session. The men remain in the Smith County Jail since their July arrests.
Both men were indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, while Hasten was also indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Hasten and Jones were involved on July 23 in a dispute at a residence near Van that resulted in a gun battle.
Police said Jones left the scene in a vehicle and was later found at UT Health in Quitman, but he fled after investigators arrived.
Hasten was taken to the Smith County Jail on July 27 after he was released from the hospital due to gunshot injuries. Jones was arrested July 24 after the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force found him in Quitman.