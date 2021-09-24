Two Jacksonville men accused of being involved in the fatal shooting at a Tyler daiquiri shop in June have been indicted.
Court records show a Smith County grand jury handed down a murder indictment for Jaderick Willis, 21, in connection with the June 25 death of Tyisha Brown, 46, of Katy, on Sept. 9 in the 241st District Court.
The shooting began when a fight broke out in the parking lot of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler.
Brown, who was celebrating her birthday, was shot and killed while inside the restaurant. Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, was injured as a result of the shooting but was later released from the hospital.
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, was indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 9 in the 241st District Court.
Lofton was originally arrested by the Tyler Police Department on a murder charge; however, he has only been indicted for an assault charge.
According to the indictments, Wills committed an act dangerous to human life, "namely shooting a firearm at or in the direction of an individual or individuals," that caused Brown's death. The document alleges Lofton recklessly caused bodily injury to Cavitt by shooting him with a firearm.
Both Willis and Lofton remain in the Smith County Jail on bonds of $750,000 each.
After the shooting in June, police investigators gathered evidence and named Lofton as a suspect and later Willis. Lofton turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on July 16, while Willis turned himself in on July 3.
Willis was also injured during the shooting and released after treatment at the hospital. After he spoke to the police, officers determined Willis as a suspect in the shooting.
An arrest affidavit states a tip from Smith County Crime Stoppers indicated Lofton and another person were involved in the shooting death. A witness of the shooting said he recognized Lofton and another person as two of the people involved. The witness said he saw Lofton retrieve his gun and say that “they were killers,” and he saw Lofton shooting a handgun toward the front of New Orleans Flavors.
The other man who the witness mentioned was arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department and interviewed at the Cherokee County Jail. He told police that Lofton, himself and another person were a part of a fight in the parking lot with another group of guys, the affidavit stated.
He said someone then started shooting, but he didn’t see Lofton shoot. He later learned Lofton was shooting a weapon, the affidavit read.